BOONE — With flower, edibles, tinctures and more, High Country Herbs opened its doors on June 1.

Dispensary and cannabis lounge High Country Herbs is owned by couple and Appalachian State University alumni Heather Bryant and Kris Gupton. Before opening in downtown Boone, Heather and Kris sold their products in Morganton and Blowing Rock.

Heather Bryant is the co-owner of High Country Herbs.
High Country Herbs sells legal THC products at 161 Howard Street.

