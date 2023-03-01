ZIONVILLE — New business High Country Grooming has opened in the area to offer a “luxury salon experience for dogs of any breeds” while providing reassurance of safety and comfort to pet-parents.
Opening Feb. 6, the women-owned business is providing “high-quality grooming services to the dogs of the High Country in a calm, stress-free, professional salon environment.”
Watauga County native Kristi Marshall began her grooming career in 2011 and has invested many hours to build her skills to provide care for dogs in the community at her new business. Marshall is an AKC S.A.F.E. Grooming certified professional who prioritizes forming a trusting relationship with her clients — canine and human alike.
Marshall works closely with groomer Elise Beliveau who moved to the area from upstate New York and has more than nine years in dog grooming and more than 10 years of experience in the pet care industry.
The salon provides all-inclusive grooming to all breeds of dogs in what Marshall said is “more of a home environment.” She said the salon’s living room area, coffee bar and open model that allows owners to view the grooming process make the experience more comfortables for clients.
“Our clients are really enjoying how open it all is,” Marshall said. “I’ve got some of them that come in (and) they bring their laptop and they do some work on the couch or they turn on Netflix. I have my 5-year-old daughter that’s in here every morning — normally standing on the couch or opening the door greeting everybody until the bus picks her up.”
Marshall said in addition to the comfortable environment, the openness of the studio space gives pet owners peace of mind.
“I want people to know that their dogs are safe with me,” Marshall said. “Our goal is to be a comfortable place for the dogs and the owners so the owners feel safe leaving their dogs.”
Marshall said safe, comfortable grooming is important for a dog’s well-being as services are not only for a pet’s appearance. Even common issues like matting causes hair pulling and tearing while dry skin causes excessive itchiness. She said if a dog receives quality care, it changes their grooming their entire lives.
“My favorite part as a groomer is working with a lot of difficult dogs that are nervous,” Marshall said. “I do a lot of puppies and we get them started and to make sure that they enjoy the grooming process for the rest of their lives. My favorite part is when the dogs want to come to grooming. They want to come see us in the door — I have some that don’t want to go home.”
