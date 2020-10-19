BOONE — As High Country Community Health celebrates its eighth anniversary as a Federally Qualified Health Center, it is also celebrating a relocation to 935 State Farm Road. As board members, staff, U.S. Senate appointees and community members circled around, Richard Hosford, N.C. state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cut the ribbon at the new location.
The USDA provided financing for the purchase of the building through the Rural Development Department. HCCH CEO Alice Salthouse expressed great appreciation to the USDA for providing “outstanding terms” that are not available through traditional avenues.
HCCH’s mission is to provide quality health care services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. They accept most insurances including Medicare, Medicaid and also provide an affordable sliding-fee scale for those who are low-income and uninsured.
At the new location, High Country Community Health (HCCH) provides the following services:
• Primary medical care
• Counseling and Behavioral Health services
• Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid and substance addictions
• Dietician Services
• Assistance for those needing health insurance through the Health Exchange
• Medication assistance for those needing access to their medications such as insulin at greatly discounted rates
• Hepatitis C screening and treatment
• Referrals for needed dental services and diagnostic testing
• Covid-19 testing
• Interpretation services
This new location houses the administrative staff for the organization that includes nine locations in four counties (Avery, Burke, Surry and Watauga counties). Anyone needing an appointment should call 828-262-3886.
