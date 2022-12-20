HIGH COUNTRY — During November, the High Country Association of Realtors® real estate market held strong.

For single-family properties in the four-county jurisdiction of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, the median home sales price during the month of November was $495,750. There were 134 closed sales, with median days on the market at 60 days. Adding in Condo and Townhome sales, we see the median at $452,500 and total closed sales at 172, with median days on market still right at 60 days. For November, the total volume of Residential sales, including condos, townhomes, and single-family homes, was $92.1 million.

