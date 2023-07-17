HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country saw sales down 16.2% compared to this same time last year, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
The High Country’s median sales price is up 12.9% compared to this same time last year. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says that the market sits above recent cyclical lows. Limited inventory, fluctuating mortgage rates, and job gains show push-pull housing demand, adding to challenges and opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.
