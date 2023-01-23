HIGH COUNTRY — During the month of December 2022, High Country MLS reported 175 residential home sales totaling $88.2 million.

As expected with limited inventory, the number of closed transactions during the month of December was down from December 2021 when the MLS reported 249 residential sales. One area that remains steady or has increased is the median sales price at $385,000 during December 2022, compared to the median price in December 2021 of $355,000. However, December’s median home price is down in comparison to the previous 2022 months due to less inventory, leading to softening of prices.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.