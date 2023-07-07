HIGH COUNTRY — Tyler Gibson, a North Carolina native with more than a decade of political campaign, organizing, event management and fundraising experience, will serve as the High Country Association of REALTORS® new Government Affairs Director.

Gibson has worked in local, state and federal political campaigns as well as non-profit organizations in California, North Carolina and Washington, DC. He is a Greensboro native and graduate of UNC-Greensboro. He currently lives in Asheville.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.