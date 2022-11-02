SEVEN DEVILS — Axe throwing is a recreation that’s been gaining popularity over the past few years, and now there’s a new place for people to try their hand at it in the Avery County area.
Located beside Highlander’s Grill and Tavern in Tynecastle, Hero’s Axe House opened at the end of September. Garrett Stonesifer and his wife, Cathy, had the idea to open an axe throwing business earlier this year after going to one in Kingsport, Tennessee.
“We started planning, really, in January, and everything kind of fell into place around April or May, somewhere around that time,” Garrett Stonesifer said.
Hero’s Axe House has one major aspect that sets it apart from other places like it, however. The Stonesifers created this business to honor everyday heroes and give back to them in some way. These heroes include law enforcement officers, EMS workers, firefighters, nurses, teachers, parents, members of the armed forces and all branches of the military.
“We should remember these people every day,” Garrett Stonesifer said. “This place is built to remind everybody that we need to appreciate these folks every day because they’re the people that make this country, town, city, whatever, run.”
The Stonesifers’ goal is to eventually be able to donate money from Hero’s Axe House to benefit the groups and individuals that it strives to recognize. Additionally, anyone who is classified as a hero gets a discount on throwing sessions.
The pair has worked to ensure that axe throwing at Hero’s Axe House is completely safe, they said. First, the no-bounce material around the targets prevents the axes from bouncing back and hitting anyone. Additionally, all participants are required to wear closed-toed shoes. There are pairs of shoes at the axe house that can be worn in case someone forgets to wear the right shoes, which are disinfected after each use. Only one person is allowed to be in the lane while they’re throwing, and each group is given a rundown on safety precautions, as well as how to throw and retrieve the axe, before they begin.
“Whenever somebody new comes in, we take them to the lane and tell them what to do,” Cathy Stonesifer said.
The targets are projected onto the throwing area, allowing people to try out a variety of game modes. Along with the normal target, patrons can play a zombie game, tic tac toe, a card game and more with the axes.
Patrons can buy drinks and snacks at the axe house. Additionally, Hero’s Axe House has an ongoing agreement with Highlander’s where if patrons eat there, they can get a discount at the axe house and vice versa, Cathy Stonesifer said.
Hero’s Axe House can accommodate private parties, office team building groups, bachelor or bachelorette parties and more, as well as casual groups coming in for fun. Currently, the axe house is open Thursday through Sunday evenings. However, it is open by appointment on Monday through Wednesday.
Axe throwing is $25.50 per person and each person throwing must fill out a waiver, either online beforehand or in person. The minimum age to throw is 10 and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. People are welcome to come watch and pictures are not only allowed, but encouraged. Reservations are highly suggested to ensure availability. To make a reservation, go to herosaxehouse.com, call (828) 898-4376 or email info@herosaxehouse.com.
