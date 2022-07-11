BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce announced it has hired Carrie Henderson as director of events. She will serve as the primary staff contact for creating, organizing and managing the Chamber's portfolio of events.
A native of Lenoir, North Carolina, Henderson joins the Chamber team after spending more than three years in the Office of Conference and Event Services at Appalachian State University, most recently as Event Manager for the Grandview Ballroom. She was responsible for program management and administration of conferences, special events, and academic and athletic camps.
Her scope of work included coordinating pre-registration information, registration details, contract negotiation, financial accountability/management, promotional materials, and marketing strategies. Henderson also built the Protection of Minors on Campus policy and assisted with implementing the policy throughout different departments at the University.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in Communications Studies with a minor in Non-Profit Management, Henderson spent four years on staff at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, where she helped coordinate fundraising events for various local non-profit organizations.
“Creating and managing meaningful and engaging events is a core function of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, and we aimed to fill this position with the right blend of customer service, organizational skill, and attention to detail,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Carrie Henderson has been involved in some of our most complex and successful events that we’ve held on campus over the last few years. She has a great reputation with area vendors and event planners and has displayed an excellent customer service approach with various clients and constituents. We look forward to using Carrie’s experience and expertise to help us improve our event planning and management beyond the already high standard that has been set in previous years.”
Henderson resides in Boone with her husband Brent and their dog Sable.
“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to work with the Chamber team,” said Henderson. “Event planning is a passion of mine, and I am looking forward to growing in my professional career. Working with the Chamber team has always been a pleasure and I am excited to get to work closely with them as well as local businesses and the wonderful people of Boone.”
Henderson joins Jackson, Patrick Setzer (Director of Member Engagement), Natalie Harkey (Finance Director), Ethan Walton (Director of Communications & Marketing), Emma Faulkner (Communications and Event Assistant), and Katie Greene (Communications & Special Projects Consultant) as members of the Chamber staff.
Reggie Hunt serves as the Executive Director of the Boone Area Sports Commission, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and supports the sports tourism work of the Chamber and the Boone/Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities.
