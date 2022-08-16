BOONE — High Country residents and visitors alike will travel to the Alpine region of Switzerland, conventionally referred to as the Swiss Alps, for the screening of "Heidi,” the final offering on the free Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The film was released less than one year before the theater first opened in 1938.

Due to a generous sponsorship by Allen Wealth Management, "Heidi” is being offered free of charge to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. It is the sixth family-friendly movie classic presented during the summer months. The film runs one hour and fifteen minutes in duration.

