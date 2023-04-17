HC Jazz Fest - Reggie Buie.jpg

Reggie Buie will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest. 

 Photo courtesy High Country Jazz Fest

BOONE — Joining together for only the second time in a precedent-setting partnership, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the Boone Sunrise Rotary and the Jazz Studies Program at Appalachian State University have announced the headliners for the 2023 High Country Jazz Festival taking place in Boone and Blowing Rock from June 9-11.

Headliner performances by The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra and the Emmet Cohen Trio take place in the historic Appalachian Theatre in Boone with the Reggie Buie Group performing outdoors under a tent at the Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. Additional festival affiliated events will be announced shortly, along with additional sponsors and host locations, including outdoor concerts, late night jams, jazz lunches, and a popular jazz-themed film.

HC JazzFest- Count Basie Duo.jpeg

The Count Basie Duo will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest. 
HC Jazz Fest - Emmet Cohen.jpg

Emmet Cohen will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest. 

