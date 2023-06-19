Housing analytics

A total of 167 home sales closed in May in the High Country, according to data from High Country Association of Realtors.

 Graphic courtesy HCAR

HIGH COUNTRY — In the High Country Market of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, the High Country Association of Realtors saw 167 sales close of Single Family, Condo/Townhouse properties during the month of May.

That combined closing amount was $95 million for the month. The largest sold price was $3.1 million, and the lowest sold price was $55,000. The median sales price came in at $460,000 and the median days on the market were 44 days.

