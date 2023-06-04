Historic Marker

Members of the Hayes, Bryan and Greene families and those involved in the Town of Boone's Historic Preservation Commission gathered near the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery for the unveiling of a historic marker on June 2.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission hosted members of the Hayes, Bryan and Greene families and the community for the unveiling of a historic marker to honor the local legacy of a historic cemetery. 

The historic marker was unveiled on Friday, June 2, near the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery and was led by Bettie Bond. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.