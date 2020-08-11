BOONE — Kelly Gwaltney has been promoted to sales manager for the Andrew Pearson Glassworks division of Charleston Forge.
Gwaltney began working with Charleston Forge in 2014 and has had an active role in merchandising, customer service, sales and markets. A veteran in the industry since 1996, Gwaltney has also worked with Taylor King and Bentley Churchill.
Charleston Forge and Andrew Pearson have been doing business together for the last two decades, and in 2019, the companies made the decision to utilize each other’s strengths and join forces, with Charleston Forge becoming the sales and marketing arm of their business.
“In this newly created position, we feel that it is the next step forward to introducing the capabilities of Andrew Pearson Glassworks to the retail, design, and kitchen and bath communities,” said Charleston Forge President Dan Minor.
