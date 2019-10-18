LENOIR — Tanner Greer was recently promoted to director of information technology for Blue Ridge Energy.
Greer began his career at Blue Ridge Energy as a college intern with the information technology group. After graduating from Appalachian State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in computer information systems, he was hired as a network administrator. Prior to his recent promotion, Greer held the title of IT infrastructure manager. In his new role, he will manage the IT group, using Blue Ridge Energy’s strategy model to strengthen the use of technology for efficient operations and achieving the goal of providing the best member service.
The IT group, based out of Blue Ridge Energy’s corporate office in Lenoir, oversees all technological functions for the cooperative and its two subsidiaries, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels and RidgeLink. The group provides crucial support to employees throughout the cooperative’s service area and its day-to-day member/customer service functions along with cyber security protections.
“We are excited for Tanner and congratulate him on his new position,” said Sr. VP and Chief Technology Officer Brad Shields. “Throughout his 10-year career at Blue Ridge Energy, he has played a critical role in helping the cooperative elevate its ability to meet the growing technological needs for our employees, members and customers.”
Greer and his wife Lauren reside in Lenoir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.