Boone Chamber Graystone Lodge Grand Opening.jpg

Patrick Setzer - Director of Member Engagement, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, David Jackson - President/CEO, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Tim Futrelle - Town of Boone Mayor, Selina Patel Bell - Co-Owner of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Justin Patel - Co-Owner of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Ben McKethan - General Manager of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Christy, Williams - Regional Area Director of Franchise Services for Choice Hotels, Rafael Mendez - Upscale Area Director of Franchise Services for Choice Hotels.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Graystone Lodge, an Ascend Hotel Collection property, held its grand opening on Tuesday, June 20.

The boutique hotel, located in the former Super 8 location, features 101 rooms with a welcoming mountain ambiance, enhanced modern design and upscale amenities. Its mission is to provide a casually elegant yet comfortable getaway, genuine hospitality and personalized service so guests can relax, unwind and enjoy the charming mountain town of Boone.

  

