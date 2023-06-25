Patrick Setzer - Director of Member Engagement, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, David Jackson - President/CEO, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Tim Futrelle - Town of Boone Mayor, Selina Patel Bell - Co-Owner of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Justin Patel - Co-Owner of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Ben McKethan - General Manager of Graystone Lodge, Ascend Hotel Collection, Christy, Williams - Regional Area Director of Franchise Services for Choice Hotels, Rafael Mendez - Upscale Area Director of Franchise Services for Choice Hotels.
BOONE — The Graystone Lodge, an Ascend Hotel Collection property, held its grand opening on Tuesday, June 20.
The boutique hotel, located in the former Super 8 location, features 101 rooms with a welcoming mountain ambiance, enhanced modern design and upscale amenities. Its mission is to provide a casually elegant yet comfortable getaway, genuine hospitality and personalized service so guests can relax, unwind and enjoy the charming mountain town of Boone.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
