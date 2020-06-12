BOONE — The Graystone office in Boone recently announced that it will be closing the aesthetic center while still offering other ophthalmic services.
“This was not a decision made lightly, but with the recent economic impacts many businesses are experiencing, we have determined it is the best direction for our organization,” stated Graystone Eye.
The aesthetic portion of the center offered services such as Botox, skin rejuvenation care and laser treatments. Graystone Eye assured that the center’s doctor, Jenell Jackson, will continue to service High Country patients for functional oculoplastic needs as well as comprehensive ophthalmology.
The main center in Hickory will remain fully operational, continuing to offer a comprehensive menu of services with licensed aestheticians. Roderick Hargrove will continue to offer both functional and cosmetic oculofacial plastic surgery services as well as Botox and filler treatments.
“For our High Country patients, we welcome you to continue your services with us in our Hickory office and are delighted to continue providing your product needs through curbside pickup at our Graystone Eye office in Boone or through the mail,” stated Graystone Eye.
The center also stated that its first and most important priority is its patients. It added that the transition will be one that impacts many, but it will allow Graystone Eye to provide the best patient experience for those it serves.
The Hickory office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. For more information, call (828) 304-6656 or visit eyesfacebody.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.