LENOIR — The case between the town of Blowing Rock and Caldwell County regarding occupancy tax revenue for Gideon Ridge Inn will likely be going to trial in April 2021, according to Justina Tate, Superior Court trial coordinator for Burke and Caldwell counties.
According to Tate, all parties have asked for the date for a potential trial, but said no motions have been filed yet to finalize the date.
“We should have specific dates in June or July,” Tate said.
In January 2019, the town of Blowing Rock sued Caldwell County for more than $150,000 in occupancy tax revenue, claiming that the Gideon Ridge Inn had wrongly paid it to the county for more than a decade. The Gideon Ridge Inn restaurant is located on the southern edge of Blowing Rock, just inside the Caldwell County border.
According to the complaint, Blowing Rock claims that Gideon Ridge Inn has been splitting its 6 percent occupancy tax between Blowing Rock and Caldwell County for 10 years since the town annexed the land that the inn sits on in June 2008. Citing North Carolina statutes, Blowing Rock claims it is entitled to the entire 6 percent and are is asking for the tax funds from Caldwell County, plus relief.
In a response filed in March 2019, Caldwell County claimed government immunity and statute of limitations. Caldwell also argued that it would go against the state constitution to withdraw money from a treasury unit of a local government except by authority of law.
Caldwell County’s attorney David Lackey said on Feb. 26 that in addition to attorney’s fees, the county should also receive the occupancy tax revenue that Gideon Ridge has instead paid to Blowing Rock for the last two years.
Gideon Ridge Inn filed its responses in April 2019. The inn pleads in its defense that it has paid all occupancy taxes due to Blowing Rock and Caldwell County in full. The inn asks that if the court holds that Blowing Rock is entitled to the occupancy tax funds, that it also rule in favor of the inn in its cross-claim against Caldwell County.
Blowing Rock town attorney Allen Moseley previously said the town discovered the discrepancy in occupancy tax collections in spring 2018 and then unsuccessfully tried to resolve the matter with Caldwell County before filing its complaint. All three parties agree that Caldwell County refused to pay Blowing Rock the occupancy tax when requested in 2018.
