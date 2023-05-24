BLOWING ROCK — Gardener's Gallery is Blowing Rock's newest small business, selling a variety of plants on the property of Blowing Rock Antiques.
Jill Berkin's business Gardener's Gallery functioned as a floral design business in the Charlotte-area for the last six years. After purchasing a farm in the High Country in December of 2020, Barkin was excited to have a reason to visit the town she fell in love with: Blowing Rock.
After years of building connections in the area, Berkin was excited to make a full-time move to the area. After finding opportunities for collaboration with John Grafe and Nancy Caldwell of Blowing Rock Antiques, the relationship quickly grew and the businesses owners made room on the property of Blowing Rock Antiques for Berkin to set up her plant shop.
As a Master Gardener in Caldwell, Berkin sells a combination of plants she has grown and those she has outsources. In the future, she hopes to grow more of what she sells.
After the Blowing Rock Town Council approved Berkin and Garfe's permit at their Tuesday, May 9 meeting for the shop, things moved quickly. By the next morning at 7:30 a.m., three truck loads of gravel and two of plants were delivered to the location at 379 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock and the shop celebrated it's "soft opening" that Friday.
"It's been amazing," Berkin said. "I love Blowing Rock - it brought me to tears how kind and how complimentary the town has been, and how welcoming and how much they are thankful because there was a need for it. I've got nothing but positive feedback."
Berkin said she is particularly thankful for the kindness of John and Nancy, as "none of this would be happening without them."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.