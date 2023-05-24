BLOWING ROCK — Gardener's Gallery is Blowing Rock's newest small business, selling a variety of plants on the property of Blowing Rock Antiques. 

Jill Berkin's business Gardener's Gallery functioned as a floral design business in the Charlotte-area for the last six years. After purchasing a farm in the High Country in December of 2020, Barkin was excited to have a reason to visit the town she fell in love with: Blowing Rock. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.