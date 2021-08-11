After more than a decade of drinks, trivia nights and memories, Galileo’s closed its doors for the final time.
The restaurant shut its doors originally during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the restrictions in place, but unlike other restaurants it never reopened.
“My wife has been back in school making a career change and we have three school-aged kids,” Owner Mark Dixon said. “So with her going back to work somewhere else, I wouldn’t have been able to spend the time with them.”
In the past, Dixon said he had bounced between the business and his family, having his children in the restaurant or leaving work early, but it was not meant to last forever.
For Dixon, it was not an easy decision, knowing how much Galileo’s meant to people since it opened in 2009. He said his fondest memories of it were the people who would meet there, fall in love there and even come back there for their wedding.
Dixon said he wanted to continue running the restaurant, but it was not something that can be done as a hobby.
“You have to be all in,” Dixon said. “You have to put in whatever time it takes to get things right and I couldn’t do that.”
Dixon said he is proud of what the restaurant accomplished and the reputation it built in the community. He added that the building will be going up for sale, and he hopes that whatever moves in will be successful and a benefit to the community.
“That can take 1,000 different forms,” Dixon said. “I just wanted to make everybody happy and give something back.”
