BOONE — The great George Gershwin famously remarked, “Life is a lot like Jazz… it’s best when you improvise.” That statement will be proven true yet again when the 2023 High Country Jazz Festival takes the stage with 14 separate events in 10 different locations throughout Boone and Blowing Rock, from June 9 through 11. 

With the final performance line-up and event schedule confirmed, festival organizers have released the complete line-up of activities for the three-day celebration of the art form of Jazz. A unique partnership between the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, Boone Sunrise Rotary and the Jazz Studies Program at Appalachian State University, the 2023 festival is presented by Mast General Store with additional support from Explore Boone and Hampton Inn & Suites, Boone.

HC JazzFest- Count Basie Duo.jpeg

The Count Basie Duo will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest.
ATHC Todd Wright & Friends 6.20.20.jpg

Todd Wright and Friends at the Appalachian Theatre. 
Emmet for Nice (2).jpg

Emmet Cohen will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest.
HC Jazz Fest - Reggie Buie.jpg

Reggie Buie will perform at the High Country Jazz Fest.

HC Jazz Fest — Reggie Buie.jpg

