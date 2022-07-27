BOONE — Frosties Ice Cream Express is bringing desserts and nostalgia back to the High Country with their classic ice cream truck.
Ken Frost opened Frosties with the help of his partner Michele Reid after years of wanting to bring a local ice cream truck back to the area.
“For years I’ve wanted an ice cream truck because there’s a need. I remember when I grew up here, when I was seven or so, we had one and I remember getting a dollar from my mom and running through the field,” Frost said. “We haven’t had one in years.”
Frost said he purchased the truck and painted it himself after watching a few instructional videos on Youtube. The pink and white stripped truck is adorned with decals of cartoon children enjoying treats.
Frost and Reid said their favorite part of their new adventure so far is seeing how excited children get when they hear the music playing. Frost said seeing children waiting with a few dollars to buy a popsicle reminds him of his childhood and believes it does the same for many parents.
“It’s been great, the community’s great — everyone’s been so good. I mean, the kids love it, the parents love it,” said Frost. “It’s nostalgic. The parents see this and the colors and the music and it takes them back to their childhood.”
The pair travels to the Blue Bunny store in Charlotte to stock-up on ice cream cones, character popsicles and more. When parked for events, Reid sets up a snow cone and cotton candy machine to offer a wider variety of desserts.
The truck does not currently have a set route, but Frost said they are beginning to establish a schedule. He said he already has some regular costumers in select neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
Frosties has participated in several events including a ribbon cutting at Willow Health and Wellness, Fairy Day in Lansing and Boone, and a birthday party. Coming up, Frosties will be at a St. Jude’s Fundraiser, a teachers’ appreciation day and Hometown Heroes Day in Ashe.
Everything on the menu is $2 to $5 and individually packaged with nutritional information. Frosties accepts cash and card payments.
Frosties will be in operation through the beginning of autumn with a seasonal break from late October until the warm weather returns in April.
More information on Frosties Ice Cream Express can be found on their Facebook page.
