ATHC - Tuba Skinny - Bandmates.jpeg

Tuba Skinny will perform at the Appalachian Theatre on Sept. 15.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — New Orleans jazz artist Tuba Skinny and the eight-member band will bring their distinctive style of music to the stage of Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Right off the streets of “The Big Easy,” Louisiana artist Tuba Skinny has grown steadily in popularity for over a decade, releasing twelve albums and touring all over the world. They’ve attracted a wide variety of fans — young and old, neophytes and niche enthusiasts — with the strength of their musicianship and the scope of their jazz and American roots music catalog.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.