BOONE — The new mixed-use Forum on East King project with 42 one-bedroom apartments will be ready for tenants to move in the second week of August, according to property owner and project manager Jason Gaston.
“The weather the past several months has been good,” Gaston said. “First four to five months in late 2018 were pretty rough. But lately, it’s about as good as it can be for Boone weather.”
The 21,228-square-foot space at 275 E. King St. will feature apartments on the second and third floors and commercial on the first floor comprising 4,924 square feet. Gaston said that he’s in negotiations with one commercial tenant, but declined to divulge any information at this time.
Apartment rent ranges from $825-$850, according to online listings, and most units have been leased. The apartments will be managed by Cash Holdings Property Management.
