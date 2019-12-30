BLOWING ROCK — For 4 Forty Four, opening its own design studio at 452 Sunset Drive, Unit H, holds more meaning than just having more space to work.
The site is the former home of The Blowing Rocket, including the office of longtime Editor Jerry Burns.
“We are certainly honored to be in the same office that Jerry Burns had,” said Lillie Troyer, co-owner of 4 Forty Four, a a Blowing Rock-based residential and custom building firm. “We want to make him proud in the way that we serve our community.”
The two-floor space houses 4 Forty Four’s design studio and Sketchline Architecture, owned and operated by David Harwood. The space has been renovated, designed in part of 4 Forty Four’s commercial and interior design teams, along with Sketchline.
A ribbon cutting for the studio took place on Dec. 13, presented by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
“We just completed it before the ribbon cutting,” Troyer said. “It’s a space where we can meet with clients and where the design team has a lot of samples. It’s where they can put their eyes and hands on finishes to their homes.”
The design studio is just a few steps away from 4 Forty Four’s main office, located in Unit C of the Glenwood Office Complex.
The design studio is part of the firm’s future plans, as they are planning to redevelop the New River Inn site, located in the 6800 block of Valley Boulevard, approximately a mile north along the northern edge of Blowing Rock.
4 Forty Four co-owner Kevin Troyer previously said the plan is for the company’s main office to relocate to a new building at the site where the New River Inn office sits, then build between 10 and 16 residential units on the property. The project is currently known as The Village on the Headwaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.