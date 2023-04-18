Cornerstone bookstore

BOONE — George Shinn, the man that originally brought the NBA to North Carolina and gave birth to the Charlotte Hornets back in 1988, has purchased the iconic and nationally renowned Cornerstone Christian Bookstore, located in Boone at 1894 Blowing Rock Road in the Watauga Village Shopping Center.

Having owned the Hornets from their inception in Charlotte in 1988 through 2013 in New Orleans, George and his wife, Megan, have become residents of Linville and one of their favorite places to visit was always Cornerstone Bookstore while in Boone, which has served the public for more than 40 years.

