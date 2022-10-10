BOONE — John McCutcheon, “Folk Music’s Rustic Renaissance Man,” will make his highly-anticipated debut at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. A master instrumentalist, powerful singer-songwriter, storyteller, activist and author, McCutcheon will grace the stage of the historic venue in downtown Boone for his first concert in the High Country in more than five years.

Folk legend Pete Seeger said, “John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the USA, but also a great singer, songwriter, and song leader. And not just incidentally, he is committed to helping hard-working people everywhere to organize and push this world in a better direction.”

