BOONE — After seven years of operation, local business Foggy Pine Books has announced it will close permanently on April 15.
In a post made to social media in the early morning of Monday, April 3, bookstore owner Max Ruthless said keeping the store open is no longer feasible.
“For the sake of my personal health and financial wellbeing, I have to admit that I’m no longer capable of sharing my joy and love of books with others in this way,” Ruthless wrote in the post. “I am sorry to go and I am unable to continue.”
In its years of operation in Boone, Foggy Pine has engaged the community in reading challenges and book clubs while hosting local authors to showcase their work. The store offered free and reduced prices in addition to newly released books of all kinds in a welcoming environment. The business also provided a free book to Watauga County residents if they applied.
Throughout the early days of the pandemic, the store offered local delivery and curbside pickup before transitioning back to in-store shopping, with all guests required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer to keep all community and staff members safe.
In February 2021, following the Super Bowl, Foggy Pine was featured in a segment on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where Tom Hanks spoke highly about the small business, which at the time was feeling the impact of the pandemic. In a statement made to social media, Foggy Pine said it needed to sell 1,350 books per month to remain open and received more than 1,000 orders in the 24-hours following the airing of the commercial.
In the post made on April 3, Ruthless expressed gratitude for the community.
“Over the last 7 years, I have been incredibly lucky to received the love, kindness, and support of this wonderful community I call home,” Ruthless said. “I couldn’t have found better folks to share space with and I’m truly grateful for the time we’ve had together.”
Foggy Pine Books was also awarded Watauga Democrat’s Best of the Best multiple years running.
Foggy Pine Books, located at 471 West King Street, will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until April 15, with all new books selling at 30% off and all used books at 50% off. Any individuals with open orders will be contacted directly.
