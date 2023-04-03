FoggyPine.jpg

Foggy Pine Books to close on April 15 after seven years in business.

 File photo

BOONE — After seven years of operation, local business Foggy Pine Books has announced it will close permanently on April 15.

In a post made to social media in the early morning of Monday, April 3, bookstore owner Max Ruthless said keeping the store open is no longer feasible.

