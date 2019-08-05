BOONE — Just outside of Boone going south on U.S. 321 toward Blowing Rock, drivers will now see a new gem mine as Foggy Mountain started operations on July 14, according to the company’s Facebook page.
“Here we will offer a large indoor flume mining area for your mining adventures and a new hillbilly country store offering country products including jams and jellies,” Foggy Mountain’s website stated.
Foggy Mountain’s existing location at 4416 N.C. 105 South will continue to operate its indoor and outdoor flume mining areas and gem store.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
