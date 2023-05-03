BOONE — With plans for bold colors, bubbly cocktails and elevated bar food, Fizz Ed looks to bring a bright new life to the building at 260 Howard Street this autumn.
Restaurant owners Amy and Mike Forrester are long-time Boone residents and have been restaurant industry professionals for longer.
Mike began his restaurant career at 14 years old and has more than 30 years of restaurant experience, particularly in kitchens and management. Amy also started working in the industry in her teens and accumulated many skills before returning to school and becoming a fifth-grade teacher at Hardin Park.
Between working at restaurants and schools, and raising their two daughters, the Forresters have made Boone their home, and now, the couple is preparing for their new adventure in the community.
“There’s nobody I would rather work in a restaurant with,” Amy said while talking about her excitement to work with her husband.
After securing the warehouse location on Howard Street in downtown Boone, the couple began renovating the building that had been empty for nearly 25 years. While the interior of the space will be completely transformed, the outside of the building will maintain its history with the addition of a mural of Doc and Merle Watson commissioned by the town of Boone. Amy said she is “honored to be a part of perking up” Howard Street.
When it came time to pick a name for the location, the Forresters had something besides Fizz Ed idea in mind until a joke made by Mike changed it.
“Honestly, it was a passing joke that my husband made and it was such a dad joke — like the pun,” Amy said. “We’re right there on campus close to the games and stuff, and ‘physical education’... We actually had another name selected that we had hung on to for two years, but it just felt right. It felt like it kind of captured the atmosphere of fun and wholesome, but not too wholesome.”
Amy said they are reusing as much material as possible, including refinishing the original flooring and repurposing wall panels, which has been made possible by the “amazing work” of TM Woodcock Construction.
Once opened this fall, the space will be bold with bright colors and innovative design, including a garage door that can open. Amy said she is aiming for “the edge of too much” in terms of decor and hopes to bring in as many fun elements as possible.
To match the playful space, Amy said the cocktail menu will be innovative and exciting. She said the mock-tail menu will be just as fun as “it’s important that people who are sober feel included.” While the location will carry a selection of craft beer, this won’t be the focus as “it’s been done and done well” already in downtown Boone.
While Fizz Ed calls itself a “family bar,” Amy said it will appeal not only to families but college students, professionals and older folks as well.
“We really want to be as inclusive as possible and make everybody feel like it’s their place,” Amy said.
In another effort to be inclusive, the Forresters are prioritizing providing gluten-free and vegan options other than just the typical salad. Amy said she hopes to offer “parallel” menu items to provide casual, tasty bar food to everyone.
Amy said engaging service will be one of the main attractions of the bar, especially as the kitchen will be on the lower floor so “the main floor will kind of feel like a party.”
The community can anticipate a consistent lunch and dinner spot at Fizz Ed with some entertainment entertainment later at night. Amy jokingly said she believes “nothing good happens after midnight” and that the bar will be a “great starting point for the late-night crowd.”
In addition to serving as many local options as possible, Amy said she hopes to be able to support local nonprofits and sports teams as much as possible to give back to the community the couple loves so much.
