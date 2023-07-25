Manager Mary Russel Eddy (center) prepares to cut the ribbon at First Chair Coffee Shop on Saturday, July 22. Holding the ribbon are (left-to-right) Boone CoC member Carrie Henderson, mural artist Aiden Loorham, Beech Mountain CoC member Lesley Johnson and Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing Talia Freeman.
Members of the Boone Chamber of Commerce Patrick Setzer (left) and Carrie Henderson (right) were present to welcome the opening of First Chair Coffee Shop. Setzer and Henderson are pictured here with Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing Talia Freeman.
In front of a gorgeous new mural by Boone-based artist Aiden Loorham, a table full of pastries, veggie platters and other goodies was made available at First Chair Coffee Shop's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 22.
Manager Mary Russel Eddy (center) prepares to cut the ribbon at First Chair Coffee Shop on Saturday, July 22. Holding the ribbon are (left-to-right) Boone CoC member Carrie Henderson, mural artist Aiden Loorham, Beech Mountain CoC member Lesley Johnson and Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing Talia Freeman.
Photo submitted by Talia Freeman
Members of the Boone Chamber of Commerce Patrick Setzer (left) and Carrie Henderson (right) were present to welcome the opening of First Chair Coffee Shop. Setzer and Henderson are pictured here with Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing Talia Freeman.
Photo submitted by Talia Freeman
At First Chair Coffee's ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 22, patrons had an opportunity to mill about and listen to live music by "The Corklickers" old time string band.
Photo submitted by Talia Freeman
First Chair Coffee's ribbon-cutting day on Saturday, July 22 saw a line of customers stretch all the way to the front door.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.