BEECH MOUNTAIN — A new spot is open for denizens of the ski slopes to get their coffee fix, as First Chair Coffee Shop held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 22.

“We’re committed to this community, and we hope to use our platform to provide a safe space to welcome local non-profits, artists, and charities,” said First Chair Coffee’s manager Mary Russell Eddy.

Valenzuela Johnson Eddy Young

First Chair Coffee Shop manager Mary Russel Eddy (center right) is pictured with her first employees. From left-to-right in blue shirts are Elena Valenzuela, Ella Johnson and Dayla Young.
Aiden Loorham mural First Chair

In front of a gorgeous new mural by Boone-based artist Aiden Loorham, a table full of pastries, veggie platters and other goodies was made available at First Chair Coffee Shop's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 22.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.