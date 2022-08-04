dave walker

Dave Walker sells pork and select vegetables at the King Street Farmers’ Market.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — Daffodil Spring Farm sells humanely and sustainably produced pork at the King Street Farmer’s Market.

Dave Walker sells Certified Animal Welfare Approved pork, which is raised on a farm that uses regenerative agriculture and holistic land management. The pigs are always on the pasture and rotated to fresh grass every two weeks. Clean water is always available to the pigs and they are fed GMO-free pig feed by hand twice a day. Walker said hand feeding allows him to ensure the health of the animals while building a more nurturing relationship that makes them easier to work with.

