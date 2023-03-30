BOONE — After building their business in the Belmont area, Kellie Lewis and Jimmy Smith of Carolina Food Monger moved to Boone in hopes of continuing to operate a successful, community-oriented food truck.
After working as a chef for more than 20 years, Jimmy Smith met entrepreneur Kellie Lewis in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the two quickly decided that if they were going to be spending all their time together, they might as well work together, too.
Setting up in different locations, the pair made a name for Carolina Food Monger. They said they were one of the most popular trucks and were often sought after at events, breweries and for catering jobs. Despite their consistent customer growth, Smith and Lewis wanted a new adventure and decided to move themselves and their food truck to Boone.
Carolina Food Monger had its debut in the High Country the week of March 14 and served soups and sandwiches at New River Building Supply, Peabody’s, Goober Peas Country Store and the Appalachian FC soccer game. Lewis said despite the snow on their first day, the community has already shown up excited for the new food truck in town.
While starting off slow, the food truck is currently operating four days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving a variety of soups and sandwiches. Smith said if the weather continues to show signs of spring, they will likely be switching to their summer menu sooner rather than later.
Lewis and Smith said they make nearly everything from scratch with the exceptions of tater-tots and ketchup. The pair prioritizes farm-to-table ingredients and said they are excited to continue forming relationships with local farmers to use the freshest ingredients on their truck. They also purchased a working farm and are hoping to grown their own produce in the coming years.
Lewis said she would love to operate as a farmer’s market truck in the winter months to provide another opportunity for farmers to sell produce year-round.
The owners are both anti-food-waste and have already formed a partnership with the Hospitality House to donate any remaining food at the end of the day to be served as part of the non-profits evening meal. Lewis said this partnership was a priority for the business to minimize food-waste while also giving back to the community.
In the coming weeks, Carolina Food Monger will be parked at locations across Boone and is searching to secure spots at summer festivals. For more information on the Carolina Food Monger and where to find it, visit www.facebook.com/CarolinaFoodMonger or find @carolinafoodmonger on Instagram.
