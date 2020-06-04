GREENSBORO — Joey Lucas, Watauga County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named among the top 75 agents for 2019 by Steven D. Carroll, CPCU, executive vice president and general manager.
Lucas was selected for this honor based on his outstanding sales and service record for multi-lines of insurance during 2019. North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company has more than 830 agents across the state.
This announcement was made at the Annual Sales Conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies held at the Sheraton Hotel Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro March 1-2.
