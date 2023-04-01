BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is featuring a Fantasy Favorites Film Series throughout April.

Selected from audience input and featuring some of the best mystical, magical and fantastic titles, the film series occurs on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. with a Saturday family-friendly feature at 2 p.m. Titles include “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which will delight audiences on April 4, “Labyrinth” on April 11, the 1981 version of “Clash of the Titans” on April 17 and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” on April 25.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.