BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is featuring a Fantasy Favorites Film Series throughout April.
Selected from audience input and featuring some of the best mystical, magical and fantastic titles, the film series occurs on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. with a Saturday family-friendly feature at 2 p.m. Titles include “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which will delight audiences on April 4, “Labyrinth” on April 11, the 1981 version of “Clash of the Titans” on April 17 and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” on April 25.
The theater’s Family Film Series, sponsored by Allen Wealth Management, features the family favorite fantasy title, “The NeverEnding Story” on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m.
The series commences with the one that started it all, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the film adaptation of the first of J.K. Rowling’s popular Harry Potter children’s novels. Summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts School for Wizards, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) learns that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. In his new-found life, he befriends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and others who become his closest allies and help him discover the truth about his parents’ mysterious deaths.
“Labyrinth” (1986), directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas, tells the adventures of 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) as she embarks on a quest to reach the center of an enormous maze to rescue her infant half-brother Toby, whom she wished away to Jareth, the Goblin King, (David Bowie). Written by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame, the film features the masterful puppetry of Jim Henson and was the last feature he directed before his passing in 1990.
Loosely based on the Greek myth of Perseus (Harry Hamlin), “Clash of the Titans” traces the tale of the son of Greek god Zeus (Laurence Olivier) as he grows up on a deserted island. Perseus is destined to marry Andromeda (Judi Bowker), but as long as the satyr Calibos (Neil McCarthy) is alive, no one may marry her. Perseus travels to Joppa to defeat Calibos, and a string of mythological monsters, to rescue Andromeda. The film features the final work of stop motion visual effects artist Ray Harryhousen.
Peter Jackson’s 2002 Academy Award-winning, “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s best-selling book series of the same name, follows the story of a Hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) who inherits the powerful One Ring and steps into legend. Destroying the ring in the fires of Mount Doom, thereby saving Middle earth from the Dark Lord Sauron, can only be accomplished with the help of eight companions. Frodo and his fellowship face an army of Orcs and other challenges on their quest. The film is the first of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and was released to critical acclaim.
“The NeverEnding Story” traces the adventure of young Bastian (Barret Oliver) who, while avoiding bullies, ducks into a bookstore and sneaks away with an ancient, magical book. While reading it in his school’s attic, he is drawn into the mythical land of Fantasia and the task of stopping the Nothing, a dark force, from engulfing the magical world. The title song was recently featured in the season three finale of Stranger Things (2016) when two of the teen characters, who loved the movie, sang it to each other.
From a film logo T-shirt to full-on cosplay, Fantasy Favorites Film series attendees are encouraged to dress in theme. Elves, wizards, warriors, dwarves, fairies, princesses, other fantasy beings — and even humans — are welcome.
All films at the Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions from the venue’s upgraded candy bar. Attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
General admission tickets for all films in this series are $6 per person.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
