BLOWING ROCK — Despite the Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock, located at 349 Sunset Drive, closing its doors, the restaurant plans to re-open in spring 2020 with the restaurant’s corporate office in charge.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Robert Maynard, founder and CEO of Famous Toastery. “We love the town, love the people, it’s perfect.”
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock closed its doors either in late August or early September, according to the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, less than a year after opening in October 2018. The restaurant was opened by franchisee operators Dean and Beth Kessel.
The closing coincided with media reports with Famous Toastery franchisee locations across North Carolina closing since the summer. The Kessels’ Famous Toastery location in Asheville has also closed, according to media reports, and the Kessels’ company that owned a Cary location filed for bankruptcy in July.
A phone call to Kessel was not returned.
Maynard and Famous Toastery own the 0.438-acre parcel the restaurant sits on, having bought it in May 2018 for $950,000, according to Watauga County deed records.
Famous Toastery is a breakfast and lunch chain that was founded in Huntersville in 2005 by Maynard and Brian Burchill, according to the restaurant’s website.
