BLOWING ROCK — Famous Toastery CEO Robert Maynard is holding a pay-as-you-want during the soft opening of the Famous Toastery in Blowing Rock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23.
All proceeds of customer's checks these days will go toward the Watauga County Children's Council, who builds upon the strength of children, families, and educators by investing resources, information, and training toward promoting the future health and success of our greatest community asset: our children.
The donation will be presented at a ribbon cutting on Aug. 24.
Famous Toastery chose this nonprofit because it is in line with what it has traditionally contributed to: children and education. Donations will go to the local programs that they have built out for the youth in the greater Watauga County area.
For the opening, Famous Toastery wants every guest to feel safe while dining in. To ensure this, guests can take advantage of contactless menus and payment from their table.
Famous Toastery is located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.
