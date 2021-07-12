BOONE — Like many businesses, Boone's F.A.R.M. Café experienced an uncertain future in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. After closing in March 2020 to the public, F.A.R.M. Café immediately adapted its efforts to continue the mission of feeding those in need by focusing on outreach meals and food access programs in the community.
In June 2020, the café opened for curbside/to-go meal pickup only and continued that practice until June 1, 2021, when the dining room reopened for indoor seating.
To show gratitude to the supportive High Country community, on July 16, F.A.R.M. Café invites all to join in for a celebratory lunch event sponsored by Bruce and Patty Hill.
The music of The Never Too Late Bluegrass Band will be paired with the first “Buy Boone Lunch” fundraiser of the year.
In addition to the music, F.A.R.M. Café staff will be offering a meal full of locally produced foods honoring our network of growers. The café welcomes all to “rejoin” them in their mission to feed all, regardless of means, and celebrate the reopening of the dining room. On “Buy Boone Lunch” days at the café, the basic cost of food and operations is covered by the sponsoring organization or individuals. This generosity allows additional meal donations to help provide meals for those who are struggling with food insecurity.
This event is one of many that will be part of the cafe’s “Take Us to Ten” Campaign celebrating the upcoming tenth anniversary of F.A.R.M. Café, which first opened in May 2012. Stay tuned as many festive activities including a charity disc golf tournament will be announced for 2022.
F.A.R.M. Café is located in the Boone Drug Downtown location at 617 West King St. Tuesday through Friday, the café serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Saturday are dedicated to preparing outreach meals for various partner agencies.
For more information about F.A.R.M. Café, visit www.farmcafe.org.
