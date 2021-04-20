BOONE — The Watauga County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s annual “Report to the People” had a different tone in 2021, shifting from an in-person conference to an online “Report from the Pandemic.”
Presented Wednesday, April 14, the report reviews the work and accomplishments from the previous calendar year.
During they year, the extension worked to get in contact and provide education to the community as they held more than 150 hours of educational programming with more than 1,500 participants, more than 4,800 direct contacts and more than 350,000 mass and digital media contacts.
On top of that, the extension reported they assisted producers in obtaining more than $500,000 in direct payments and grants for farm enhancement and capacity building projects.
Watauga Extension Director Jim Hamilton was also proud to report that during 2020 and the first months of 2021, 165 Watauga citizens planted more than 500 apple trees and more than 1,700 fruit and vegetable plants.
“Really, there was a huge uptick uptick last year in calls, emails and walk-ins from folks interested in producing their own food,” Hamilton said. “I think the pandemic, some of the shortages and just disruptions that we had in our food supply chains have really woken people up to the need to produce their own food or support locally, the folks who are producing their food.”
Hamilton did note that something hit hard by the pandemic were local 4-H programs. Hamilton said that with schools being shut down, there was no direct programming that they normally would have had. Hamilton added that he was planning on meeting with the extension’s district director and Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque in order to plot a path forward for the program.
Extension agricultural agent Eddy Labus noted that for local farmers, the worst of the pandemic’s effects had passed and they are now focused on getting Watauga’s livestock production back on track.
He noted a meeting in October that helped introduce multiple farmers to the Watauga Butchery, a recently-opened meat processing facility that includes USDA inspections for federal and state-level meat selling. Labus said that only a day before the report, he received word of an approved grant for $6,500 that will help bring a mobile poultry processing unit to he extension’s Boone office for use by local farmers.
Food and nutrition agent Margie Mansure added that an eight-week nutritional education series at local elementary schools was nearly complete when the pandemic landed. After that, she focused her work into the High Country Food Hub as their demand had increased by 500 percent.
Since then, Mansure said a lot of her time has been spent creating video educational pieces about nutrition and cooking for the extension’s website.
Specialty crops agent Richard Boylan reported that while COVID-19 has had an impact on local crop growers and the extension’s work with them, there were still positives to be found in results and the alternative routes the growers took.
“Early in the year, growers had counted on marketing huge volumes of produce — at least by a small farm’s standards — to restaurant sales,” Boylan said. “Thanks to the Food Hub, their food box program, their increased capacity and growers themselves being nimble on their feet, just about everybody I worked with found it to be a profitable year.”
At the same time, many growers were helped out by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a relief fund specifically for crop growers.
The last agent to report was Paige Patterson, who spent the year working with local gardeners. Patterson created a “master gardener” course to educate people about the finer points of gardening, while also spreading more education about the hobby.
“Because everybody was stuck at home, I figured people needed an outlet and something to do,” Patterson said.
The Cooperative Extension is a project of North Carolina’s land grant institutions, N.C. State University and N.C. A&T University. Each university coordinates extension programs that work in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, as well as state and local governments, to enrich the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians. The state Cooperative Extension network offers programs and partnerships focused on agriculture, food, health and nutrition and 4-H youth development by delivering research-based solutions to local issues.
For more information about the Watauga County Cooperative Extension, visit watauga.ces.ncsu.edu, call (828) 264-3061 or visit their office at 971 W. King St. in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.