BOONE — Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits food truck owner Bryan Kossol is bringing a new breakfast spot to downtown Boone later this month.
Kossol’s food truck has served students, locals and tourists in Boone since 2017. Regularly at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market and parked near the intersection of Howard and Appalachian Street, Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits sells cheese-stuffed biscuits.
Kossol said he would not have called himself a “restaurant industry veteran” when he first opened the truck five years ago but said he understands all the ins and outs of the job now. He and his business partner, Dan Hendrick, began looking for a restaurant location in 2020 and signed the lease at 173 Howard Street earlier this year.
Everybody’s Bruncheon Club will serve a variety of biscuits, breakfast tacos, burritos and gravy boats later this month. The restaurant will start with a limited menu and seating. Fifty seats will be available for patrons by the end of September, with plans to expand seating into the remainder of the building in the coming months.
A stage will be in place for musical performances during Sunday brunch, which Kossol said he envisions on a rotating schedule of jazz, bluegrass, singer-songwriters and other genres each week to showcase a diverse array of local musicians.
Kossol said they plan for a casual, “friendly” dining experience with self-seating. He also said they plan for orders and payments to be done by customers through their phones. The brunch menu will be available all day with tentative hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As final construction projects and painting is completed, Kossol said they are creating “very morning vibes” with bright colors and patterns for a fun start to the day.
Kossol said all sausage and chorizo will be from local farmers; cheese will be from Ashe County; jams and jellies will be made from local fruits; hot sauce will be from Fire on the Mountain; mushrooms will be from Boone Fungi; and other produce will be from local sources.
“If there’s going to be a tomato on the menu, it’s only going to be during tomato season,” Kossol said. “If something isn’t fresh and local, you won’t be seeing it on the menu. Some things on the menu will be able what we can get our hands on and what we feel like we can make.”
Kossol said a feature item on the menu is the fried chicken biscuits. The fried chicken is gluten-free. Once he “perfects” his gluten free biscuit recipe, he said many people who eat gluten-free will have their “first fried chicken biscuit in years.” Kossol said vegetarian and vegan options will be added to the menu as well.
Information about Everybody’s Bruncheon Club will be posted on Everybody’s Biscuit Truck’s social media until the website is launched.
