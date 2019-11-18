RALEIGH — Officials with the N.C. Department of Insurance remind residents that Open Enrollment for the 2020 Federal Health Insurance Exchange began Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and runs through Dec. 15, 2019, for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2020.
There is at least one plan available in all 100 counties of the state. Some counties have plans available from more than one insurer. Consumers can use www.healthcare.gov to see what plans are available in a particular county.
Outside the open enrollment period, North Carolinians who buy health insurance from healthcare.gov under the Affordable Care Act may enroll in an insurance plan only if they qualify for a special enrollment period because of life events, such as having or adopting a child, losing health coverage or moving to a different service area.
To enroll in or change ACA health insurance policies for 2020, consumers may visit www.healthcare.gov.
Consumer specialists within the N.C. Department of Insurance are available to answer any questions about health insurance during ACA open enrollment by calling 1-855-408-1212.
