BOONE — A Taste of History — an Emmy award-winning television series that recreates culinary heritage by cooking spectacular historic recipes at original locations across the globe — will feature Boone.
The show is one-part cooking, one-part history with a dash of humor and a whole lot of personality and appeals to cooks, history lovers, travelers, and anyone who loves watching an adventure. The show broadcasts on PBS stations, and streams on Amazon Prime, and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku devices.
"Our 13th Season of production takes us to the town of Boone in North Carolina’s High Country, known for its magnificent scenery, natural activities, and trailblazing cuisine. The rich mountainous heritage of this remote region can be found along its rugged and alluring Blue Ridges and within the quaint town its people have settled today," according to a press release.
Throughout the episode the show’s host, Chef Walter Staib will learn about the daily life of an early mountain settling family and cook historic dishes with interpretive cook Mary Bohlen in the Tatum Cabin at Hickory Ridge History Museum. He will explore recreational activities of the area such as Trout Fishing with Oliver Smith of Blue Ridge Anglers and meet with local Chef Ken Gordon of the Gamekeeper to discuss how he utilizes the region's local cuisine. Season 13 will premiere in the fall of 2023.
A Taste of History will film in the region from Sept. 7 - Sept. 10.
About Chef Walter Staib
A third-generation restaurateur with more than 50 years of experience. In 1989 he founded Concepts by Staib, Ltd. which is a globally operating restaurant management and hospitality consulting firm. Staib has been instrumental in opening more than 650 restaurants worldwide and served as proprietor of the City Tavern in Philadelphia for over 26 years. In addition to his seven cookbooks, Staib has made numerous appearances on local and national cooking shows, such as 60 Minutes, the Today show, and the Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Iron Chef.”
About Explore Boone
Explore Boone is a local tourism development authority in Watauga County. Break away from your daily routine and dive into your perfect adventure. From fly fishing and canoeing, to zip lining and skiing, Boone is the perfect escape.
