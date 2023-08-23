According to Ellison’s website, Cole and Hannah “hope to create practical goods that bring joy,” and desire to have their storefront become “a place where they can continue to learn and grow their craft together.” Cole crafts and repairs leather goods, while Hannah creates pottery pieces.
BOONE — A new business named ‘Ellison’ opened on King Street earlier this month with various handcrafted items for sale inside, including personal leatherworks, pottery, jewelry, household furnishings and more.
Ellison is owned by Cole and Hannah Avery, who each have strong ties to the area. Hannah is a native of Watauga, while Cole got a degree in studio art at Appalachian State University after growing up in Georgia. Both Avery’s are excited to share their passion for making things, offering handmade products aplenty.
