BOONE — The rankings for the 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard have been published. Boone-based ECRS has taken the No. 1 spot as the lead technology vendor in the grocery vertical, and ranked No. 2 among all retail software companies on the Top 20 Master List. This is the seventh consecutive year that ECRS has been ranked No. 1 in the Grocery Vendor Leaders category.
Additionally, ECRS ranked No. 1 in the following categories: 2020 Customer Satisfaction for Grocery Vendors, 2020 Leaders in Overall Performance, 2020 Leaders in Technology Innovation and 2020 Leaders in Recommendation.
In this edition’s 51 ranking charts, ECRS was ranked within the top five spots in 26 categories, most notably: No. 2 overall for 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard Top 20, No. 2 for 2020 Leaders in Quality of Support, No. 2 for 2020 Leaders in Quality of Service, No. 2 for 2020 Mid-Size Vendors, No. 2 for 2020 Broad Suite Vendor Leaders, No. 2 for 2020 Top Vendors in Retail Concentration, No. 3 for 2020 Leaders in Software Reliability, No. 3 for 2020 Leaders in Return on Investment and No. 4 for 2020 Leaders in Ease of Administration.
The RIS Software LeaderBoard, produced by RIS News, is in its 19th year of publication and ranks leading software vendors based on user evaluations, breadth of technology suite and revenue. Evaluations of ranked vendors are compiled from several hundred retailer voters. Evaluation forms are distributed and managed by an independent third-party firm, Litchfield Research. This ensures accuracy and integrity of final results.
ECRS is a U.S.-based, Certified Evergreen transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. ECRS’ CATAPULT system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform , running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic.
