Catoe and Fenwick

Pictured from left to right: Pete Catoe, Founder and CEO of ECRS and Dr. Jay Fenwick, Professor at ASU.

 Photo courtesy ECRS

BOONE — ECRS, a local Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, has announced that Dr. Jay Fenwick — a professor at Appalachian State University in the Computer Science Department — has been honored with the prestigious Golden E Partner Award for his outstanding contributions to the ECRS software development team.

Dr. Fenwick volunteered his time and expertise to the ECRS team, playing a crucial role in solving real-world issues and helping the team fully leverage modern Agile methodologies. His perspective and willingness to tackle even the most difficult problems were “invaluable in setting a path for excellence,” according to ECRS.

