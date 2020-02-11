BOONE — The ECRS 2020 Community Grant Program is searching for projects that make a major, positive impact on the lives of local children and/or young adults in Appalachia. The program is now accepting applications from local organizations. Three grants will be awarded in 2020: $10,000 for spring; $5,000 for summer; and $10,000 for fall.
Applications for all three grants are being accepted until April 1. Criteria for applicants can be found at www.ecrs.com/go/grants. Selected recipients will be notified by May 1, and funds will be distributed to recipients during their respective quarter (spring, summer or fall).
“Profits matter, but our mission is much larger in scope than simply making money,” said Caroline Catoe, ECRS vice president of marketing & customer care. “We want to harness the power of free enterprise to improve lives. We were very pleased to support so many great causes in the High Country in 2019 and hope to replicate that impact in 2020.”
ECRS has been in Boone since it began in 1989, taking on much larger tech titans like IBM and NCR to deliver technology that helps retailers across North America, including many businesses in the High Country. The business actively supports many local causes and will expand this support in 2020.
Last year, grant recipients were able to complete several substantial community projects as a result of the ECRS funds. Projects included:
- A STEAM area in the Watauga County Public Library by The Friends of Watauga County Public Library,
- Double Up Food Bucks funding at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture,
- An internship program for youth by Bradford Ministries Boys Night/Girls Night,
- Phase II of the Food Pantry expansion by Hospitality House,
- And “The Grandfather Challenge”, a four-week hiking program for a group of 10 students by The Jason Project Inc.
