ECRS celebrates opening of new deployment center with ribbon cutting

ECRS Software Corporation celebrated the opening of the company’s new deployment center at 474 Industrial Park Drive on Friday, March 17. The new building — the previous home for Mountain Times Publications for many years — has a space in the main lobby area that ECRS has dubbed the ECRS Social Area, which is used to host community events on nights and weekends. Pictured: Jeffery Cansler, Jared Lewis, Jackson Sullivan, Ross McCachren, Devin Lerch, Bailey Watson, ECRS President Caroline Catoe, Dylan Coleman and Tyler McLelland.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — On Friday, March 17, ECRS held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new deployment center at 474 Industrial Park Drive.

With a 33-year track record as a retail transaction solutions provider, the deployment center brings all ECRS technology together under one roof — and is creating new job opportunities in the High Country.

