ECRS Software Corporation celebrated the opening of the company’s new deployment center at 474 Industrial Park Drive on Friday, March 17. The new building — the previous home for Mountain Times Publications for many years — has a space in the main lobby area that ECRS has dubbed the ECRS Social Area, which is used to host community events on nights and weekends. Pictured: Jeffery Cansler, Jared Lewis, Jackson Sullivan, Ross McCachren, Devin Lerch, Bailey Watson, ECRS President Caroline Catoe, Dylan Coleman and Tyler McLelland.
BOONE — On Friday, March 17, ECRS held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new deployment center at 474 Industrial Park Drive.
With a 33-year track record as a retail transaction solutions provider, the deployment center brings all ECRS technology together under one roof — and is creating new job opportunities in the High Country.
“We did it for our employees, the community, and our customers. We've already seen improvement in efficiency,” said Pete Catoe, CEO of ECRS. “You can see how we’re reinvesting to keep making ECRS stronger, helping our customers, and helping the community.”
The state-of-the-art facility features a large workspace where ECRS experts configure and ship hardware, delivering world-class service and unparalleled solutions faster than ever. An inviting breakroom lounge and conference room create a welcoming and efficient work environment.
The new deployment center, which was previously home to High Country Media, is the third Boone facility that ECRS has renovated for office or warehouse space. ECRS strives to minimize its footprint in the mountain town by converting existing structures, rather than constructing new buildings.
The company’s choice to spread its employees and operations between three locations is intentional, with the goal of reducing traffic impact in the community.
“Our goal is to always make Boone better than we found it, by balancing the needs of our company with that of our beloved community,” said Catoe.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.