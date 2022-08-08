BOONE — With the second quarter of the year completed and Watauga County experiencing the full swing of its summer tourism season, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its second Economic Indicators report of 2022.
"Watauga County and the High Country region continue to offer visitors and tourists what they are looking for, which has proven to be beneficial to our local economic conditions," said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. "While many of these indicators are positive, labor realities and the cost of goods have forced businesses to get more creative and work harder to achieve similar numbers to last year. Many businesses are producing similar volumes with less staff, and that is some part a testament to efficiencies that were achieved during the height of the pandemic. Our continued support of these local businesses can help take the edge off what has been an active but hectic summer. We hope to see labor conditions improve as students return to the area and employers continue to refine their recruitment and retention strategies."
This quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist. The report also includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
According to the report, the net sales collections in May was up nearly $500,000 from May 2021.
Unemployment rates in Watauga County, according to the report, have decreased from 3.6% in May 2021 to 3.3% in May 2022.
"Unemployment for Watauga County remains low and in fact, remains one of the lowest rates for counties in the state," Davis said in the report. "Employers in North Carolina and the High Country still face a shortage of workers and that labor force disruption combined with the high cost of goods still only moderately dampens a strong summer."
Occupancy tax collections for March, April and May this year have also increased by 2.38 percent compared to the same time period last year.
"Tourism and restaurant sales are in full swing," Davis said in the report. "Occupancy tax numbers continue to reflect how strong the tourism season remains for the area."
Davis said that in spite of clouds on the horizon nationally, the "economic metrics for Watauga County and the High Country remain strong."
"It's important to keep the context in mind when balancing national narratives against local performance," Davis said in the report. "Tourism and restaurant sales are in full swing. Occupancy tax numbers continue to reflect how strong the tourism season remains for the area."
Data was also compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
"The second quarter of the year did not have as much sales activity given our parameters; however, what is interesting is the return of ground-up development around much of the town of Boone," Milner said in the report. "A review of the permit data shows continued tenant improvement work occurring within the Town of Boone. In addition, a much-anticipated housing project, the Skyline Terrace expansion, has pulled permits for construction. Even with a rise in the cost of capital, commercial activity appears to continue to be showing forward progress."
In the second quarter, there were 610 residential home sales compared to 726 in the second quarter of 2021. There were also 103 applications received for new single family homes for the second quarter compared to 80 last year.
For commercial sales in the second quarter, Watauga County saw seven sales for a total of $9,072,500.
"A good friend and mentor taught me early on that “activity begets activity.” This activity is good for the local economy. The economic impact of commercial development can be seen in the sales tax, lodging, restaurants, etc. Commercial general contractors appear to remain extremely busy while getting some reprieve from the cost of materials," Milner said in the report. "Commercial development continues to not only improve our tax base but, in some circumstances, take blighted properties or properties that have reached the end of their economic life and give the site new life. It is important to note that the Town of Boone Unified Development Ordinance speaks to permissible uses within a zoning district, not to specific tenants and or users. Much of the development that occurs within the town of Boone is done by right, meaning if the development meets the requirements of the UDO, then it proceeds."
Milner also said leasing activity remains strong with continued limited supply and high demand.
