Q2 report

A portion of the 2022 Q2 indicators report. 

 Graphic courtesy Boone Chamber of Commerce

BOONE — With the second quarter of the year completed and Watauga County experiencing the full swing of its summer tourism season, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its second Economic Indicators report of 2022.

"Watauga County and the High Country region continue to offer visitors and tourists what they are looking for, which has proven to be beneficial to our local economic conditions," said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. "While many of these indicators are positive, labor realities and the cost of goods have forced businesses to get more creative and work harder to achieve similar numbers to last year. Many businesses are producing similar volumes with less staff, and that is some part a testament to efficiencies that were achieved during the height of the pandemic. Our continued support of these local businesses can help take the edge off what has been an active but hectic summer. We hope to see labor conditions improve as students return to the area and employers continue to refine their recruitment and retention strategies."

