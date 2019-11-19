LINVILLE — The board of directors of Linville Resorts Inc. recently announced the appointment of Dan DuBreuil as the new general manager of The Eseeola Lodge and Linville Golf Club beginning Nov. 1.
DuBreuil began his career in the private club industry in 2000 as general manager of the Country Club of Hilton Head. Since that time, he has served as general manager for Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh; The Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Cashiers; and Spring Island in Okatie, South Carolina. Most recently, DuBreuil served as general manager of Cabo Del Sol and Cove Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
DuBreuil, who is a graduate of Appalachian State University, says returning to the area and overseeing the operation of The Eseeola Lodge and Linville Golf Club is a dream come true.
“Linville sets the standard for excellence among mountain clubs. The club’s reputation, history, and the role it plays in the community not only make it unique but are the qualities that attracted me to the position,” says DuBreuil.
When asked about his vision for Linville’s future, DuBreuil says he plans to observe operations for a season while continuing to learn from outgoing manager John Blackburn’s 36 years of experience. John Blackburn, who was named general manager in 1983, will serve as an off-site consultant for an additional two years.
Over the past 125 years, Linville Resorts has grown from a remote enclave in the mountains to a thriving resort community. Linville Golf Club members and guests of The Eseeola Lodge have access to not only a first-class golf experience, but to tennis, croquet and a range of other indoor and outdoor activities.
