BOONE — Auntie Anne’s and Jamba offered free samples, merchandise and other prizes the morning of Friday, March 24 to celebrate the business’s grand opening in Boone.
The combination restaurant opened at 819 Blowing Rock Road next to Pizza Hut as the first dual-brand Auntie Anne’s and Jamba in North Carolina.
Ten of the first 100 people in line won the prize of free pretzels or smoothies for a year ,which attracted a line out-the-door Friday morning, with some people bringing lawn chairs to wait for the chance to win.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson and Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle joined location owner Brent Sheena in cutting the ribbon to symbolize the business joining the Boone community.
According to the businesses Instagram, the unexpected attendance at the grand opening caused the establishment to sell out of some products.
For more information, find @auntiexjambaboone on Instagram.
